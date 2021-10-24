Almost 50 per cent of second rice crop already harvested

DESPITE the food production challenges brought on by the unprecedented floods in May, harvesting of this year’s second rice crop is nearing 50 per cent, according to information from Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha.

It was indicated that by the end of the second week in October, some 46.8 per cent of this year’s autumn rice crop had been reaped. This, the second for year, is customarily planted around April-June, and reaped in the September-October.

However, due to the massive and prolonged countrywide floods, which affected thousands of acres of farmlands, rice farmers in the affected areas were forced to delay sowing.

As a matter of fact, even as waters receded, many farmers, particularly those in Regions Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) went ahead to sow their fields, well beyond the timeframe recommended for them to do so.

For this crop, a total of 162,782.95 acres of paddy was sown, while 76,228.15 acres have already been harvested, producing some 2,533,969.84 bags of paddy. When weighed, this accounted for 160,959.97 tonnes of paddy.

A breakdown of all the rice-producing regions showed that harvesting in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) stood at 64.9 per cent, bearing a yield of 4.94 tonnes. Of the 35,146.29 acres of paddy sown, 22,806.65 acres have already been harvested to produce 718,335.84 bags of paddy.

In Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), the rice harvesting percentage stood at $39.9 per cent, giving an accumulated yield of 5.2 tonnes. Of the 19,311.28 acres of rice land sown, approximately 7701.28 acres have already been harvested to produce 255,565.00 bags of paddy.

Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), which was the least affected by the floods, recorded the highest percentage of harvested rice; 69.6 per cent, to be exact. This represents a yield of 6.23 tonnes. In that region, 7,365.66 acres of rice lands were sown, with 5122.78 acres already harvested to produce 203,446.00 bags of paddy.

In Region Five, where hundreds of rice farms were inundated for several weeks, farmers persevered and managed to sow 54,979.29 acres of paddy. As at the week ending October 10, approximately 23,423.08 acres were harvested, producing 699,877.00 bags of paddy. This brings the region’s rice harvest figures to 42.6 per cent, with a yield of 4.69 tonnes.

Meanwhile, in Region Six, which was one of the most flood-affected regions, some 45,980.43 acres of rice lands were sown, with 17,174.01 acres already harvested to produce some 656,746.00 bags of paddy. Understandably, harvesting in that region, one of the largest rice-producing regions in the country, stood at 37.4 per cent, recording a yield of six tonnes.

Notwithstanding the devastating and damaging floods, authorities have said that the rice industry remains on course for a massive scale up. More specifically, the Ministry of Agriculture has its sights set on doubling the country’s rice production within the coming years.

As a matter of fact, in Region Three alone, industry leaders are projecting an increase to one million bags of paddy. Also, within the coming years, the ministry, via the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is hoping to see significant increases in the overall rice production recorded in Region Three.

Further, the rice board projects that by 2025, the GRDB 16, a new rice variety, would be occupying approximately 70 per cent of the region’s rice acreage, and that yields would increase to approximately 6.4 tonnes per hectare.

To complement its efforts, the ministry is working to complete a comprehensive mapping exercise of all rice cultivation areas. It is also working to improve rice data management system by providing real-time data to farmers and ensuring that all farmers adopt improved agronomic practice.

Minister Mustapha has also indicated government’s intention to construct all-weather roads in all major rice-producing areas, while developing drainage capacity to minimise damage caused by floods. During the height of the disaster, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, spoke of the critical role that that the Northern Relief Channel had played in safeguarding Region Four from the recent floods.

As a result, the Head of State committed to the construction of three major outfall channels in Regions Three, Five and Six, similar to the $3.6 billion channel located at Hope/Dochfour, East Coast Demerara.

The massive eight-door drainage structure was conceptualised and constructed by the People’s Progressive Party Civic Government, prior to it demitting office in 2015.

Initially, when the project came on stream, it was heavily criticised by members of the then A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Opposition. However, fast forward more than a decade later, the ‘Hope Canal’ is being hailed as the saviour that safeguarded Region Four from the full brunt of the ongoing floods which have devastated some 52,000 households across 300 communities. In some areas, water levels had even surpassed 16 feet, completely covering homes and vehicles, etcetera.