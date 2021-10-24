Suspected bandit drowns while trying to flee residents, police

A SUSPECTED bandit died by drowning while he and his colleagues were attempting to flee police and residents on Saturday morning after invading a La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara house and carting off a number of valuables.

Dead is Shamar Charles known as ‘Tanny’ of Plaintain Walk, Triumph Village, ECD and Agricola, East Bank Demerara; the police said his body was positively identified by his mother.

According to a police report, about 10:45hrs on Saturday, three males, one armed with a handgun, entered the residence of a 56-year-old female while she was sitting at her dining table in the lower flat of her house, assaulted the victim and demanded cash and jewellery from her.

She took off two gold rings valued at approximately $240,000 and handed it to the suspects before raising an alarm, causing two other occupants of the house — a 23-year-old female and 27-year-old female – to venture downstairs.

The police reported that the suspects took the 27-year-old upstairs and demanded more valuables, while they relieved the 23-year-old of a gold chain valued at $22,000. The victims were also relieved of a Samsung S10 Plus cell- phone valued at $200,000 and a Samsung S7 cellphone valued at $60,000.

One of the victims was able to run out of the house and alerted neighbours who raised an alarm. The three suspects exited the yard by jumping the fence and ran away, causing public-spirited citizens to give chase, along with a responding mobile police patrol.

The suspects entered a canal which separates LBI from Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara, to make good their escape; however, Charles went under the water and drowned. His body was recovered by public-spirited citizens.

The body was examined and no marks of violence were seen on the most exposed parts. It was then escorted by ranks of the Beterverwagting Police Station to the CC Nicholson Hospital.

Police reported that a search was conducted on the deceased and a red bandanna, two gold rings, $980 in cash, a University of Guyana (UG) student identification card and a black Pro cellular phone were found in his possession.

The two gold rings and the UG Student ID card were identified by the victims as their property. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.