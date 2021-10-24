News Archives
100 new COVID-19 cases; death toll climbs to 894
THE Ministry of Health has registered 100 new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 virus, taking the country’s number of active cases to 3,498, while one more person who tested positive died on Friday last, taking the overall death toll to 894.

The latest fatality is a 56-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica) who died while receiving treatment at a government medical institution. The man was partially vaccinated, meaning he had only received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The 100 new positive cases were detected from some 1,323 tests conducted within the 24-hour period; this takes the overall number of confirmed cases to 34,997. The bulk of new cases continues to be recorded in Region Four (Demerara – Mahaica), which saw 44 people testing positive.

Region One (Barima – Waini) recorded four new cases; Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) recorded 15; Region Three (Essequibo Islands – West Demerara), seven; Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice), 11; Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), five; Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), three; Region Eight (Potaro – Sipuruni), four; Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo), one and Region 10 (Upper Demerara – Berbice), six.

There are currently 18 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Diseases Hospital; four are in institutional isolation; 3,370 are in home isolation and four persons in institutional quarantine.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which are in effect until October 31, 2021.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit us at www.health.gov.gy

Staff Reporter

