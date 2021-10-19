Trio sentenced to 72 months for armed robbery

THREE men were, on Monday, sentenced to 72 months in prison for carrying out an armed robbery at the Chico Ramas Gas Station at Coldigen, East Coast Demerara.

Sahied Clarke, a 25-year-old security officer; Seon Peters, a 24-year-old taxi driver and 30-year-old Vanburn James appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The trio pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery which occurred on October 14, 2021.

Magistrate Azore sentenced the men to serve 24 months in prison on each charge and ordered that the sentences run consecutively.