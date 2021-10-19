News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Trio sentenced to 72 months for armed robbery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

THREE men were, on Monday, sentenced to 72 months in prison for carrying out an armed robbery at the Chico Ramas Gas Station at Coldigen, East Coast Demerara.

Sahied Clarke, a 25-year-old security officer; Seon Peters, a 24-year-old taxi driver and 30-year-old Vanburn James appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The trio pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery which occurred on October 14, 2021.

Magistrate Azore sentenced the men to serve 24 months in prison on each charge and ordered that the sentences run consecutively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.