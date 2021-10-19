Youth jailed for armed robbery, co-accused remanded

A 20-year-old unemployed man, was, on Monday, sentenced to four years in prison for armed robbery, while his co-accused was remanded to prison.

Marlaon Vossey of No. 5 Village, West Coast Berbice and Shaquille McDonald, 21, of Independence Boulevard, La Penitence appeared at the Charity Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

Vossey pleaded guilty to the armed robbery charge and was sentenced to four years in prison. He also pleaded guilty to a separate gun possession charge and was sentenced to four years in prison along with a fine of $100,000.

Meanwhile, McDonald pleaded not guilty to the robbery charge and was remanded to prison until November 8.