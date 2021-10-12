News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Vice-President ‘raps’ Opposition MPs for ‘disruptive’ behaviour
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the national stakeholder forum on Monday
Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo speaking at the national stakeholder forum on Monday

THE national stakeholder consultation aimed at engendering dialogue among a wide cross-section of society on a matter of critical national importance was ‘disrupted’ by Opposition elements on Monday.

During the consultation, APNU+AFC parliamentarians Amanza Walton Desir and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley took to the podium and delivered a presentation in which they spoke dimly on constitutional compliance, support for Guyana’s indigenous people, women and youths before staging a walkout.

The Guyana national stakeholder consultation sought to update Guyana’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) ahead of the convening of the United Nations (UN) COP26 Summit to be held in the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK, from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

A section of the gathering at the national stakeholder consultation

Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo, who was at the forum held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown, in response, told the gathering that the Coalition’s “newfound love” for the Constitution is convenient.

He noted that it is ironic that the Coalition is talking about constitutional compliance, pointing out that just over a year ago, when the Coalition was in power, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had to fight its constitutional abuses ranging from the appointment of a GECOM Chairperson to the holding of elections three months after the successful passage of a no-confidence motion.

He also noted the Coalition’s concerns on matters including land titling for Amerindian communities were never addressed by the former APNU+AFC Government when it was in office.

The Vice-President, on that matter, underscored that it was the PPP/C Government, which, through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) earned money from Norway, to advance the Amerindian Land Titling programme.

In addition, Mr Jagdeo contended that the Coalition’s representation for women and youths was abysmal while stressing that its political grandstanding at Monday’s forum resulted in it making no meaningful contribution to the discussion on updating Guyana’s NDCs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.