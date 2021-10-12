News Archives
‘Teen’ drowns in Bonasika Creek
Drown

SWEDEL Williams, 18, a labourer of Moruca, North West District, allegedly drowned while swimming on Sunday in the Bonasika Creek, along the Essequibo River.

According to the police report, Williams went to work on a farm in the area, about a week ago, with 10 other workers. On Sunday, at about 15:00hrs, Williams went for a swim in the creek and never returned.

As a result, police said another worker observed that he was missing and went in search of him. While checking the creek he observed Williams floating in the river face down.

Police said the worker raised an alarm and, with assistance from residents, Williams’ body was fished out of the creek. Police said no marks of violence were observed on the body.

The body was first escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and pronounced dead and later taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it is awaiting an autopsy.

Staff Reporter

