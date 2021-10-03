News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Deputy Superintendent arrested with drugs, ‘ammo’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Deputy Superintendent Dexter Brown
Deputy Superintendent Dexter Brown

DEPUTY Superintendent of Police, Dexter Brown, was, on Friday night, arrested by his colleagues in a Toyota Allion motorcar (PTT 3891) with drugs and ammunition at a roadblock at Helena Number Two Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police said his vehicle had earlier eluded a police patrol in Regional Police Division Five.

The car the officer was driving when he was arrested

According to Police Headquarters, acting on information at about 21:15hrs, law enforcement stopped a car driven by the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“While the vehicle was at the roadblock, the police patrol from the Regional Police Division Five drove up, resulting in DSP Dexter Brown driving through the roadblock in an attempt to escape. However, he was pursued by the ranks and was intercepted at Lima Dam, Mahaica, ECD,” police said.

The drugs seized by police from the vehicle driven by the Deputy Superintendent

The vehicle was searched by police and they found 9.4 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

He was escorted to the Cove and John Police Station where the contents in the 10 bulky parcels were weighed in his presence and amounted to 9,466 grams. That, along with the ammunition, were sealed and lodged.

He was subsequently arrested and the vehicle is in police custody as the investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.