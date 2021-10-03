Deputy Superintendent arrested with drugs, ‘ammo’

DEPUTY Superintendent of Police, Dexter Brown, was, on Friday night, arrested by his colleagues in a Toyota Allion motorcar (PTT 3891) with drugs and ammunition at a roadblock at Helena Number Two Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police said his vehicle had earlier eluded a police patrol in Regional Police Division Five.

According to Police Headquarters, acting on information at about 21:15hrs, law enforcement stopped a car driven by the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

“While the vehicle was at the roadblock, the police patrol from the Regional Police Division Five drove up, resulting in DSP Dexter Brown driving through the roadblock in an attempt to escape. However, he was pursued by the ranks and was intercepted at Lima Dam, Mahaica, ECD,” police said.

The vehicle was searched by police and they found 9.4 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa and two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

He was escorted to the Cove and John Police Station where the contents in the 10 bulky parcels were weighed in his presence and amounted to 9,466 grams. That, along with the ammunition, were sealed and lodged.

He was subsequently arrested and the vehicle is in police custody as the investigations continue.