Over 300 in Port Kaituma to get first-time access to water

HUNDREDS of Port Kaituma residents in the Matarkai sub-district of Region One, are set to benefit from improved water service, following the inking of a contract between the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Martakai Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) for the upgrading of the Port Kaituma water supply system.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, presented the contract to the NDC Chairman, Orlando Thorne, on Friday last. The handing over of the contract was done at the Port Kaituma Community Centre, in the presence of Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley, GWI Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailall and other officials.

“The Ministry of Housing and Water, through the Guyana Water Incorporated, has a responsibility to ensure that water services in the hinterland matches that of the coastland and this is a part of meeting that commitment,” said Minister Croal.

He explained that GWI recently completed the drilling of two wells and was in the process of activating the wells, through the installation of pumps and electrical components by a contractor.

Upon completion, the NDC will commence the installation of pipe networks on the first well, thereby connecting Port Kaituma waterfront, and raising the water service from surface to ground level.

Meanwhile, the second well will be connected to Oronoque, where over 300 residents will enjoy first-time access to potable water. These areas are currently receiving water from a nearby river, which Minister Croal noted was not a reliable source for consumption.

“Under GWI’s programme, we plan to minimise and eventually eliminate any source or supply of water for households from rivers,” Minister Croal affirmed.

The Regional Chairman and NDC Chairman hailed the project as they stated that such collaborations were important for the development of hinterland communities.

The overall project is valued at $15 million. In addition to the improved water service, this investment is expected to ‘stir’ substantial employment and economic activity in the areas, through the community’s participation.

As part of the water company’s expansion programme, several new wells are also expected to be drilled in the Moruca and Mabaruma sub-regions.