New ‘Amazonia’ Caribbean Cinemas signals Guyana’s openness for investment

–Prime Minister Phillips says

IN keeping with its vision of providing entertainment for persons to escape the realities of life, Caribbean Cinemas, on Wednesday, opened its second multi-screen movie theater in Guyana at the newly opened Amazonia Mall at Block M Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The state-of-the-art cinema will feature the latest movie releases in its six luxurious auditoriums which have giant screens fully equipped with 100 per cent digital projection technology, 3D technology and digital surround sound. Patrons will also enjoy the high back rocker seats which have cup holders and arm rests.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips said that the opening of the cinema’s second location underscores Guyana’s openness and readiness for investment. He noted that the investment will significantly boost the local economy and directly impact the entire East Bank Demerara corridor as it will provide opportunities for entertainment and for the expansion of other businesses that will be benefitting from the cinema’s presence.

“Today, the launch of Caribbean Cinemas at the Amazonian mall, this shows that plans are being made to expand the range of services offered in this area. Guyana’s economy is growing, and this expansion will create rapidly increasing opportunities. The floodgates of economic opportunities have been opened, as our country continues to develop, Guyana stands centre stage as more and more investment and interest is being shown in Guyana’s future,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

He called the investment a “proud moment” for the government, noting that the government has invested significantly in the development of the East Bank Demerara corridor through housing and infrastructural projects.

As part of the opening week’s schedule, new releases including Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Cop Shop, Free Guy and Space Jam will be shown. Also, on the list to be shown are No Time To Die, the latest chapter in the 007 franchise starring Daniel Craig which will be released on October 14 and Dune, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult sci-fi novel which is slated to be released on October 21.

Movie showtimes will start at 16:00hrs on weekdays and from 14:00hrs on weekends. The prices of tickets are $1,100 for adults and $800 for children. Every Tuesday will be Customer Appreciation Day and tickets will cost $800.

The last 18 months were the most challenging in the history of the cinema industry, hence Caribbean Cinemas is proud of this latest achievement and is confident that Guyanese will enjoy its brand of big screen immersive entertainment.

The cinema has assured that all health and safety protocols will be observed for all patrons and employees. Further, in keeping with its efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, patrons will have the option of purchasing tickets online.

Cinemas across Guyana were granted permission to operate with 60 per cent capacity in an effort to abide by social distancing guidelines. Proof of vaccination and proper identification are also required from all patrons, except pregnant women and children under the age of 18. Also, facemask must always be worn except when eating.

Caribbean Cinemas’ Director of operations, George Borges, reiterated the company’s commitment to providing Guyanese with employment opportunities. He noted that the new cinema will provide employment for dozens of Guyanese as well as independent contractors, suppliers, and service providers.

“We are committed to the community of Guyana in being a part of the growth and development of the local economy, by creating jobs for over 50 employees and independent contractors, suppliers, and service providers… At the same time bringing relaxation and enjoyment with movie entertainment during these tough times in a beautiful environment with affordable prices for all to enjoy,” said Borges.

Caribbean Cinemas opened its first theater in 2015 at the Giftland Mall.