Hundreds turn out for second dose Sputnik V vaccine

THE Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, began administering the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, which arrived in Guyana on Monday following a lengthy delay.

Hundreds of people turned out to receive their ‘jabs’ at the Ministry of Health’s facility on Brickdam.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a number of persons who said they took the vaccine to protect themselves and their families from the deadly COVID-19. They are also encouraging others to do the same.

Keisha Hilkin said she took her ‘jab’ to help fight the novel coronavirus and to protect her two children.

“I feel pretty good because they say the vaccine help you fight the virus, so I have two little boys and I would do everything possible to protect my boys, so I got myself vaccinated…I would encourage others to take the vaccine as well, so you could protect your family members,” she said.

Ingrid Chabinaught is proud to be fully vaccinated. She told DPI that she will also ensure her children are vaccinated as well.

She related: “I take it because I got my two kids and them does deh around me and them have to go and take them second dose too at the school and I feel proud about it… I feel much better how I come out and take it.”

Meanwhile, Govin Nakilavan said he took his vaccine to boost his immune system in order to fight the disease, if he becomes infected. He is also encouraging others to take the ‘jab’ as they will need it to protect themselves against the harmful effects of COVID-19.

“Basically, you want to protect yourself from the virus. You don’t want to get infected; it won’t prevent you from getting it [COVID-19] but will help boost your immune system…I would encourage people to come out and take it because, in the future, you gonna need it, in a time like this you gonna need the vaccine,” he related.

Omega Garraway shared similar sentiments, saying: “I would advise people to take it, I take it for my kids…so I would encourage everybody to take the vaccine.”

An elderly Noel Mohan is fully vaccinated against the disease. He said he is happy to be immunised and is also encouraging everyone to take the ‘jab’.

“I feel very good with it, no complain, I get no effect with it, it went ok with me…I encourage anybody to … take the vaccine,” Mohan urged.

Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, said the Sputnik V vaccine is now available at vaccine sites across the country. He urged persons to go out and get inoculated.

“We have Sputnik V second dose that is now available, and again it’s who need that second dose they should come out now and get it so that they can be completely vaccinated. We have distributed to all the regions, so right now, in every region, the sites in those regions they have second dose Sputnik.

“In total, we’re working with five different vaccines in Guyana: AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Pfizer and J&J…so those persons who are now four weeks to 12 weeks after their first dose or anytime between that they have to come back and get their second dose,” Minister Anthony said.

The Health Minister again called on persons to take the necessary precautions: washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask, sanitising and getting vaccinated in order to prevent hospitalisation and deaths.

(DPI)