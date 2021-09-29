Efforts underway to facilitate displaced North West Secondary students

A TEAM from the Ministry of Education visited Region One, on Tuesday, to formulate a plan to ensure that students of the North West Secondary School and teachers remain engaged, after they were displaced because of a fire which destroyed at least 60 per cent of the school’s infrastructure.

The purpose of the recent two-day visit was to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire and to put a system in place for the reopening of the school.

The team from the Education Ministry comprised of Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson; Deputy Chief Education Officer (AHED), Marti DeSouza; Chief Schools Inspector, Saddam Hussain; Coordinator of the Schools Board Secretariat, Roopnarine Tewari and Technical Facilitator, Kerwin Jacobs.

The Regional Education Officer, Akbar Chindu and Education Officer, Fareeda Jacobis, also participated in the site visit and subsequent meetings.

On Sunday, a meeting was held with the Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley; Regional Executive Officer, Tikaram Bisesar and an engineer attached to the region.

At the meeting, Dr. Hutson said that the Ministry of Education considers schooling for the students of the North West Secondary a top priority, and that the visit was aimed at activating a plan of action that will be implemented to ensure students are meaningfully engaged.

Some of the decisions taken, following the meetings, include the continued use of the dormitory with a new entrance being created for safe access; Grade 10 teachers will work one additional hour in the morning and afternoon sessions; a designated area at the Learning Resource Centre will house the administrative section of the school and that each temporary site will be supervised by a senior member of staff.

Ashley said that over 60 per cent of the building was destroyed. He added that the region is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure all temporary sites are adequately equipped and operationalised to facilitate the teaching-learning process.

He said that such will be done while the process of renovating or constructing a new school building will be expedited.

The team from the ministry also met with the Senior Leadership Team of the school on Sunday, while, on Monday, separate meetings were held with the teachers of the school and the parents of the students at the Mabaruma Primary School.

At both meetings, Dr. Hutson underscored the effects of the destruction of the building, while noting the need for ensuring there is learning continuity for the displaced students.

In addition, the Headteacher (ag) of the North West Secondary School, Indra Chacon, said that they have drafted an operational schedule to guide face-to-face interaction. And based on feedback, all teachers and parents present were in support of the operational plan.

(Ministry of Education)