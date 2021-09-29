News Archives
Administering of more Sputnik V second doses starts today
The latest consignment of the Sputnik V second doses arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Monday evening (Ministry of Health photo)
–as Guyana receives another consignment

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, has said that persons who took their first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine over the last three months will be able to access their second ‘jabs,’ as it is now available locally.

Another consignment of the vaccine arrived in Guyana on Monday evening, according to Dr. Anthony during Tuesday’s COVID-19 update. He said persons could begin receiving the ‘shots’ on Wednesday.

“So, we have received a quantity of second dose and what we are doing is encouraging anyone, who require their second dose, to come out from tomorrow (Wednesday) at the various sites across the country so that they can get their second dose Sputnik.

“We know that there are a number of persons who were waiting, and so what we’ll be doing is a first come, first serve basis. So, come out you get your vaccine, so I want to really encourage people, use the opportunity come out and get the vaccine so that you know you can be fully vaccinated,” Minister Anthony said.

Guyana, like many other countries around the world using the Russian vaccine, has been experiencing a delay in the shipment of the second dose. Officials say the global shortage is due largely to the spike in cases of the Delta variant.

The Sputnik V vaccine is reported to have been most effective against this latest variant. Minister Anthony has also said that the government will continue to push forward in trying to access the vaccines in the quickest possible time for the Guyanese population.

To date, 356,062 or 69.4 per cent of adults in Guyana have taken their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 184,941 or 36.1 per cent are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Additionally, 23,237 or 31.9 per cent of adolescents have taken the Pfizer vaccine.

(DPI)

Staff Reporter

