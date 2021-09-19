News Archives
Motorcyclist fleeing police dies in Mon Repos accident
A YOUNG motorcyclist who was fleeing from the police, on Friday night, crashed into two parked vehicles and lost his life on the Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara public road.

Dead is 26-year-old Akeem Ming of Roxanne Burnham Gardens; injured is the pillion rider, 17-year-old Crystal Hoasjoe. A police report noted the duo was on motorcycle CJ 1204 when Ming observed a police pickup and so accelerated.

Police said the young man lost control and collided with two stationary vehicles including a motor lorry on the road. As a result of the impact, both the rider and pillion rider fell off the motorcycle and sustained injuries to their bodies.

They were picked up in an unconscious condition and were transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where Ming was pronounced dead. The pillion rider has been admitted a patient in the female surgical ward, suffering from multiple injuries about the body. Investigations continue.

Ming’s body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

