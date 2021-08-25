Bandit ‘pounces’ on pensioner

A 72-year-old was robbed of $187,000 on Monday at the Leonora Public Road, West Coast Demerara, just moments after leaving the Leonora Post Office, where he had collected his NIS, senior citizen and public servant pension monies. The robbery occurred at 10:30 hours. The identifiable suspect remains at large after departing in a black motorcar bearing registration number PSS 2700. According to a police report, the pensioner went to the Leonora Post Office where he collected the cash and secured same in a black purse. He subsequently proceeded to a pharmacy, opposite the Leonora Fire Station, to purchase medication. As he was about to enter the pharmacy, the suspect pounced on him, grabbed the black purse with the money, and ran away on foot. The pensioner tried to pursue the suspect; however, the suspect entered the motor car which was parked on the public road in front of the Leonora Fire Station, and sped away in an eastern direction.

The police said investigations are ongoing.