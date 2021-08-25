Soldier dies while allegedly speeding on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

SPEEDING is believed to have played a role in the death of 26-year-old Linden soldier, Wilmot Warde. He died on Tuesday morning when he lost control of, and was flung from, his vehicle while driving on the Haurauni Public Road, on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. According to a police report, Warde of Lot 1608 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was driving his black and silver motorcar, PLL 6077, proceeding north along the western side of Haurauni Public Road, allegedly, at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. “As a result, the motorcar ended up on the western parapet, where the driver fell onto the driveway of Scotty Creek which caused him to receive injuries to his body,” the report said. Warde was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. The body was later transported to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. The Guyana Police Force has also since launched an investigation surrounding the circumstances of the incident.