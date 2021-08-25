News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Soldier dies while allegedly speeding on Soesdyke/Linden Highway
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Wilmot Warde
Dead: Wilmot Warde
The vehicle that was involved in the accident

SPEEDING is believed to have played a role in the death of 26-year-old Linden soldier, Wilmot Warde. He died on Tuesday morning when he lost control of, and was flung from, his vehicle while driving on the Haurauni Public Road, on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. According to a police report, Warde of Lot 1608 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was driving his black and silver motorcar, PLL 6077, proceeding north along the western side of Haurauni Public Road, allegedly, at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. “As a result, the motorcar ended up on the western parapet, where the driver fell onto the driveway of Scotty Creek which caused him to receive injuries to his body,” the report said. Warde was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a semi-conscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment. The body was later transported to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. The Guyana Police Force has also since launched an investigation surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.