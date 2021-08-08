Canje man wanted for Pardessi’s murder 

AS investigations continue into the murder of overseas-based Guyanese, Hemraj Pardessi called ‘Prem’, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for a seventh suspect, Jason Isaacs.

Isaacs, 32, of Lot 18 Bristol Street, East Canje, Berbice, is wanted for questioning in the murder of Pardessi.

Based on information received, Isaacs was allegedly entrusted with the loot from the robbery, but he reportedly fled and has been in hiding since.

At around 23:42 hours on Tuesday, the police found Pardessi lying motionless at the bottom of the stairs on the ground floor of his Reliance, East Canje, residence. He was faced down, duct tape was around his neck, and blood was oozing from his nose. After following the trail of blood to the second floor, the police found the entire place ransacked.

Following the robbery, police managed to capture one of the main suspects who reportedly confessed and identified his accomplices. Four other persons were subsequently arrested and remain in police custody.

On Friday, a female suspect, who is reportedly the mastermind of the crime, turned herself in for questioning at the Central Police Station.

With six suspects in custody, the police will be intensifying its search for Isaacs as part of the ongoing investigations.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of Isaacs is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-7065, 227-1270, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.