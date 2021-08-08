News Archives
Two females are latest COVID-19 fatalities
Dashboard-

TWO more COVID-19 deaths, announced by the Ministry of Health, on Saturday, have taken the death toll to 556.

THE latest fatalities are two females– one aged 55 years of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and another aged 79 years of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). According to the Ministry of Health, both persons died while receiving medical care at Ministry of Health facilities.

Additionally, the Health Ministry has recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,535 tests carried out on August 6, 2021.
Of those cases, Region Three recorded 11; Region Four, 55; Region Five, three; Region Six, nine; Region Nine, 10 and Region 10, one.

With the new cases, Guyana now has 811 active cases of COVID-19. And based on information from the Health Ministry, 18 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 90 in institutional isolation, 698 in home isolation, and five in institutional quarantine.

Of Guyana’s 22,932 confirmed cases since the detection of COVID-19 here, some 19,260 persons have recovered.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
