Leguan centenarian still dancing her way through life

BIBI Jaitoon Mohameed, the latest centenarian, of La Bagatelle, Leguan Island, in the Essequibo River, still sings nursery rhymes for her grand and great-grandchildren and even dances to music.

As she continues to ably and happily navigate the realities that old age brings with it, Mrs. Mohameed is assisted by her granddaughter, Bibi Fareeda, with whom she lives and other family members.

Over 80 years ago, before she married Mr. Ali Mohameed (deceased about 20 years now) and moved to Theriens, Leguan, she lived with her family at Wales, West Bank Demerara, where she had to forego her education to be able to help her parents care for her siblings.

Marriage did not change much for her, though, so far as hard work was concerned as when Mrs. Mohameed moved to the island, she shared in planting and cutting rice, feeding the huller (placing wood inside the boiler to assist in the paddy steaming process) and doing domestic work.

Her life has obviously been nothing short of hard work, but today, she continues to enjoy her days with her seven children, 36 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 16 great great-grandchildren.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle on Friday, her granddaughter, with whom she lives, said it’s a pleasure and “blessing” to be able to care for her grandmother at this age. She said Mrs. Mohameed does almost everything for herself.

“She walks and dances sometimes; she does almost everything for herself while we would just assist. Any music comes up… once its music, she would dance and she still says nursery rhymes for her grands,” the granddaughter related.

Mrs. Mohameed has also been described as an avid Masjid goer. (By Telesha Ramnarine)