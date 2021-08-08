News Archives
Army to deploy first contingent of female soldiers to border locations
U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch (seated fourth from left) and Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Godfrey Bess (seated at centre) with the participants and facilitators of the Women, Peace and Security Workshop
–following conclusion of ‘historic’ Women, Peace and Security Workshop

THE role of women in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) will become even greater in the near future, as the army is preparing to deploy its first batch of female soldiers to border locations.

Women have been “shattering the glass ceiling” in every sphere of life, making strides and positioning themselves to take on roles and tasks that were once practically foreign to them because of oppressive cultures and other restrictive factors.

It has been no different in Guyana, where women are establishing themselves as powerhouses in the political arena, business, engineering, and now, even national security.
Speaking at the end of a two-day Women, Peace and Security Workshop organised by the GDF and the Florida National Guard through the United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), Army Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess said: “As Chief of Staff and Chairman of the Joint Services, I pledge to embrace initiatives that seeks to propose the platform from which our sisters in arms are assessed, tasked or deployed and trained.

“It is against this backdrop that the Guyana Defence Force is preparing to deploy its first contingent of females to perform task in support of their male counterparts at the border locations.”
Brigadier Bess went on to say: “In this contemporary environment where daily roles are being changed as it regards to what is considered a female task or male-only mission, I am excited at the prospects of interactions such as these and is confident that it will reap great rewards. Guyana and the GDF will stand committed with the USA and SOUTHCOM in promoting meaningful participation of women in conflict prevention, management and resolution.”

The two-day, female-oriented workshop consisted of participants from the Florida National Guard (Facilitators), GDF, the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service.

The workshop was designed to help identify challenges and barriers, and present ways women can garner support and make meaningful changes in their respective field of service.
United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, in her address to the participants, said that the SOUTHCOM women, peace and security programme recognises the diverse roles women play as agents of change in preventing and resolving conflict, countering terrorism and violent extremism, as well as building post-conflict peace and stability in this hemisphere.
The programme is centred on four pillars: participation, prevention, protection and relief and recovery.

“This foundation provides unique engagement opportunities to strengthen bilateral relationships with regional partners through collective efforts that reinforce women empowerment, meaningful participation and decision-making, protection from violence and access to resources,” Ambassador Lynch said.
Further, she noted: “Inclusiveness increases mission effectiveness and drives positive outcomes, with women making up over fifty per cent of the population, they bring unique and necessary skills to security forces.”

Statistics show that when there is an investment in a woman, she changes not only her life but also that of her family and her community. Add that to a key institution such as the military, and she will change that institution and her country.

“While structural adjustments to recruitment, training and promotion systems are critical, we must also acknowledge the contributions of talented women across the security sector,” Ambassador Lynch posited.

To this end, Brigadier Bess said that the GDF will welcome other capacity-building initiatives for the Woman Army Corps and recommended that the other branches of the joint services adapt to the “change concept” of promoting and supporting “female diversification.”

