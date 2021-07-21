Brigadier Gary Beaton retires, describes journey as fulfilling

BRIGADIER (Ret’d) Gary Beaton was the Guest of Honour when Chief-of-Staff (ag), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and the Officer Corps hosted the traditional Dining Out at Base Camp Ayanganna’s Officers’ Mess on the evening of July 15, 2021.

Brigadier Beaton retired from active duty in March this year following 36 years of service.

He has received a total of six military awards during his enlistment, namely Border Defence, Military Efficiency Medal (MEM), 25th 40th and 50th Anniversary Medals and the Military Service Medal (MSM).

In remarks on the occasion, Brigadier Beaton reflected on his military journey, which he called both enjoyable and fulfilling.

He credited his current stature to the tough decisions and situations he’s had to make and deal with over the years, along with his various interactions and experiences with his seniors, peers and juniors.