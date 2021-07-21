Motorcycle bandits rob pensioner

A pensioner was, on Tuesday morning, attacked and robbed by four motorcycle bandits, two of whom were armed with guns, while he was walking along Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown. The 63-year-old man was robbed of cash, a Samsung tablet, a cellular phone and a quantity of documents. Reports indicate that the man was heading home when he was attacked by the bandits who approached on two motorcycles. Police said that both pillion riders dismounted their respective motorcycles and held the victim at gunpoint but he resisted. This, police said, caused one of the bandits to lash the man to the face with his gun. The perpetrator then discharged a shot in the air while another bandit relieved the man of his valuables. Police are investigating the incident.