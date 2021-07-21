News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Motorcycle bandits rob pensioner
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Armed

A pensioner was, on Tuesday morning, attacked and robbed by four motorcycle bandits, two of whom were armed with guns, while he was walking along Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown. The 63-year-old man was robbed of cash, a Samsung tablet, a cellular phone and a quantity of documents. Reports indicate that the man was heading home when he was attacked by the bandits who approached on two motorcycles. Police said that both pillion riders dismounted their respective motorcycles and held the victim at gunpoint but he resisted. This, police said, caused one of the bandits to lash the man to the face with his gun. The perpetrator then discharged a shot in the air while another bandit relieved the man of his valuables. Police are investigating the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.