Six Gladston Henry witnesses arrested for attempting to pervert course of justice

POLICE on Friday arrested six women, including the mother of murder accused Gladston Henry, also known as Gladwin, for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The women are alibi witnesses for Henry, who, along with three other men were on Tuesday charged for the murder of West Coast Berbice (WCB) teenager Haresh Singh, whose lifeless body was found on September 9, 2020, at the Number Two Village backlands, Region Five (Mahaica – Berbice)

Tiffany Campbell, Alona Bacchus, Patricia Henry, Bibi Shaheman, Clarett Kurtizious and Amanda Wickham were detained when they turned up at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, to give their respective statement regarding Henry’s alibi.

The allegation of attempting to pervert the course of justice was put to them and video interviews were conducted. They were later placed on $100,000 bail each.

It was communicated to their attorney that efforts were being made to question three other persons, as the investigations continue into the matter.

On completion of the investigation, the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

According to the women, Henry was at home when Singh was murdered, and so, he could not have committed the crime. The women are claiming that, on the morning of September 9, 2020, Henry was at home with his mother and other relatives watching the live recording of the post-mortem that was being conducted on the bodies of Isaiah and Joel Henry at the Memorial Gardens, Le Repentir Funeral Home and Crematorium. The live recording was reportedly done by Gladston Henry – the father of Isaiah Henry.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued a statement on Thursday concerning the “purported alibi witnesses” and other concerns expressed by the family’s attorney, Nigel Hughes.

As it relates to the claim being made, the GPF noted that its video showed that the elder Henry briefly entered and exited the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where the post-mortem was being conducted for the sole purpose of identifying the body of his son. This, according to the police, is in keeping with the standard operating procedure.

“Gladston Henry’s father was never holding a phone in his hand at the time. He only had a mask and a rag in his hands. Further, when he exited the room, he could be seen standing outside and putting on his mask while holding a rag in the other hand. Gladston Henry’s father never re-entered the room. Therefore, it is impossible for him to have attended the post-mortem examination and video recorded it live as it was being conducted,” the GPF said in its statement.

According to the police, this diametrically opposed what is being peddled as the alibi for the accused. The police reiterated that his father was never present in the room during the post mortem examination.

The police said the nine alleged witnesses attempted to pervert the course of justice, since the father never recorded any post mortem examination live and as such they could not have been home watching a live video together with Gladston Henry.

However, the family’s attorney is now claiming that the live recording was done by another family member who was present when the post mortem was being done.

The GPF further noted that these purported alibi witnesses directly contradict other individuals who placed the accused in the company of the other suspects at Haresh Singh’s home and at the scene of the crime at the material time.

The police also dispelled the claim made during a press conference hosted by Hughes on Thursday that one of the investigators was present in Berbice at the home of the family of Isaiah Henry at the time the post-mortem was being conducted.

The police force noted that this was another blatant attempt to mislead and distort the facts in this matter, since the said police officer was present at the post-mortem as is evidenced in the recording which was made by the investigators. He could also be seen in the background of a ‘Prime News’ video interview that was being conducted with Hughes immediately after the conclusion of the post-mortem examination, the statement said.

The Force noted that it has discharged its mandate in completing the murder investigation and sending the file to the DPP for legal advice. The charges were instituted against Henry and the other accused upon the legal advice received from the DPP. The police said that to indicate that this charge is a miscarriage of justice is wholly unmeritorious and can only be viewed as a desperate and deliberate attempt to pervert the course of justice.