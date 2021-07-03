Sod turned for spanking $4B Courtyard Marriott

— President Ali promises training for 4,000 hospitality workers

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, is convinced that, for Guyana to truly develop, its people must be positioned as beneficiaries of the many investments that the country will continue to attract. As Cardinal Investments Incorporated, owned by Guyanese couple Roy and Denise Bassoo, prepares to kick-start construction of a massive $4 billion Courtyard Marriott Hotel, the Head of State has pledged the government’s commitment to training up to 4,000 workers to satisfy the ever-growing needs of the tourism and hospitality sector.

“With the type of development taking place, we will need, immediately, three to 4,000 trained Guyanese for the hospitality sector; we have decided, as a government, that we are going to make the investment,” Dr. Ali told those gathered at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Marriott Hotel on Friday.

He indicated that whether through scholarship or specially designed home-grown programmes, the investments will be made by the government to ensure that Guyanese meet the skill requirements for world-class facilities. “That will be done, and will be announced shortly,” President Ali said.

The six-storey, 140-room Courtyard Marriott will be constructed on 2.5 acres of land leased by the government, in the vicinity of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), just adjacent to the captivating Timehri roundabout. The project has an estimated construction period of 24 months.

According to President Ali, the environs of the CJIA is slated for mammoth investments and transformation.

The Head of State pointed to the fact that during his tenure as a Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, he received plethora of complaints from organisers as well as local and international racers and fans who find it difficult to travel to and from Georgetown, during the hosting of events at the South Dakota Circuit in Timehri.

To this end, Dr. Ali assured investors that the intended 2023 completion date for the new hotel will coincide with the full transformation of the East Bank Demerara corridor. “So, not only are we seeing the realisation of a hotel, but we are seeing a realisation of a new urban spread around the airport, and this area will become a major hospitality, leisure, and sports recreational area, in addition to the business segment,” President Ali said, as he pointed to the massive expansions ongoing at CJIA.

He added: “The type of investments that will be created around will only add to the success of this [Courtyard Marriott] project.” As a matter of fact, Dr. Ali said that within the next five years, the government alone will be plugging billions of dollars into improving and modernising that catchment area.

“We are already talking to urban planners and our local planners. We have established a group looking at the development of Silica City and the type of infrastructure that will surround Silica City,” the President informed.

EXCITING PROJECTS

He said specifically that the administration wants to attract investors for a number of state-of-the-art projects, including the construction of a first-class marina in the Demerara River, a “world class” resort along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway and, a “super highway” to significantly reduce travel time between the CJIA and Georgetown.

As it is, President Ali said that in excess of 40 international investors “are knocking at our door for different investments in the airport; as a matter of fact, the airport authority is short of lands to facilitate these investments”. In referencing the importance of such projects to the Guyanese economy, President Ali said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government will not be pursuing development in a manner that is “mis-matched.” Rather, he related that emphasis will be placed on developing Guyana’s human resource and infrastructural capacity to accommodate the growing investments and intended modernisation. The President said that his government’s plan is to first create opportunities then partner with the private sector to translate the benefits of those opportunities to the wider public. “That is how sustainable development occurs,” Dr. Ali posited.

He said that outside of foreign investments, the government will be looking forward to the input of Guyanese and Guyanese-owned businesses. “Any Guyanese with a plan, come knock on the door; Guyana is open for every single one of you,” the President guaranteed. He said that his government will be investing in infrastructure that give equality to opportunities. “It is not gyaff; it is not propaganda,” Dr. Ali warned. Similar sentiments were shared by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill who said that although the Courtyard Marriott is a major investment by the Bassoo family, the government is open to facilitating smaller investments “to ensure that our airport serves with excellence and provides that welcoming environment that showcases the masterpiece of Guyana and the character of the Guyanese hospitality.” In the same vein, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch said that the establishment of the second Marriott-branded hotel in Guyana will be a “win-win” since the world will soon be opening up to a post-COVID era, which is likely to see a boom in international travel. Additionally, she said that “A Marriott at the major international airport will ease overnight air connections for travellers and airline staff; facilitate the hosting of meetings and conferences; and be a familiar face to those travelling to the Land of Many Waters.”