UG staffers donate $1M towards flood-relief efforts

THE University of Guyana (UG) which began an internal flood-relief drive among staff last Sunday has communicated to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) that it will donate $1 Million toward relief efforts to aid flood-stricken communities in Guyana.

According to a release, the money was raised from staff, who authorised deductions from their June salaries in response to a call from Vice-Chancellor, Professor, Paloma Mohamed Martin.

A separate activity specifically for UG students, staff, pensioners and alumni most affected is being managed internally.

Other persons including Social Work graduates and undergraduate students under the leadership of Social Work lecturers, Debbie Hopkinson and Shonnel Enoe-Smith, within the Department of Sociology, Social Work Unit, will combine their efforts to contribute food hampers, water and care packages inclusive of cleaning supplies, masks and sanitising agents to those in need (special focus on children and elderly) who can be easily reached by UG.

Additionally, the Social Work Unit, through PACE UG Cares Hotline Service stands ready to provide psycho-social support and referrals to social services for specialised assistance with socio-economic/mental health needs of those affected. Further, student volunteers are eager to provide voluntary service where needed in collaboration with key partners such as the CDC.

The university has produced several health fliers and videos reminding persons of how to stay safe under flood hazardous conditions. These materials can be found free of charge at the URL below and are also circulated through email, WhatsApp and social media.

UG Cares helpline numbers powered by GTT are 615-7829, 615-9727, 616-2576, 615-9730, 615-9482, 615-9704, 615-9990 and 638-4394.

UG Cares was set up last year as a rapid response community-relief intervention system for faculty and students severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then deployed to alumni, civil society organisations and other government agencies that requested psycho-social and technical support as well as scientific inputs into emergency decision-making.

The University of Guyana’s faculty, staff, and students are deeply saddened by the widespread devastation and trauma being experienced by Guyanese whose homes, agricultural fields and livestock were inundated by the recent floods. As the national university, UG pledges to do whatever it can to assist in the recovery efforts that will be needed in the coming days.