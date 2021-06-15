Man charged for cutlass attack on fellow vendor

DERRICK Daniels on Monday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to chopping a fellow vendor on his head with a cutlass.

He was placed on $50,000 bail by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was ordered to make his next appearance on June 28, 2021.

The charge states that Daniels, on April 13, 2021, at Brickdam Stabroek, Georgetown, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Tramane McKenzie.

According to the prosecution, both men are vendors who ply their trade on Brickdam in the vicinity of the route 32 minibus park. On the day in question, around 20:45hrs, McKenzie approached Daniels and requested cellphone credit. This lead to an argument which later escalated.

It is alleged McKenzie threw a glass bottle in Daniels’ direction, it missed, and in retaliation Daniels reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and chopped McKenzie to the head.

McKenzie was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, while Daniels was arrested.