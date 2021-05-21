NAREI’S lab to be enhanced; mangrove restoration efforts boosted

–with signing of over $29M in contracts

OVER $29 million in contracts were signed for the supply and installation of laboratory equipment at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and 100 metres of geotextile tubes along the foreshore at Non Pariel.

The contracts signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAREI Jagnarine Singh and the respective contractors, will also cover the execution of topographic surveys in Regions Two and Four.

The surveys, when completed, will be a critical component of the restoration and management of mangroves, and will ensure suitable shoreline elevation.

The surveys will also facilitate the gathering of critical elevation data to support monitoring along the foreshores of Ogle to Kitty and Enmore to Annandale, Region Four; and Taymouth to Anna Regina, Region Two. Data collected will be used to inform future management and design of restoration interventions.

In an invited comment after the contract-signing, Singh stated that such contracts remain paramount to the smooth functioning of the institute’s work programme and further progress in the strengthening of the country’s mangrove structures.

“For instance, 100 metres of geotextile tubes groyne will be constructed along the shoreline to increase sedimentation and create a suitable habitat for mangroves to be restored…similar structures were done by NAREI in areas such as Devonshire Castle, Reliance and Anna Regina, which have resulted in natural regeneration of mangroves,” he said.

The $10.7 million contract for the installation of the geotextile tubes was awarded to S&K Construction and Consultancy Services and General Supplies. The project, which has a duration of two months, will cater for groynes along the Non Pareil foreshore.

A contract to the tune of $8.72 million for the topographic surveys in Regions Two and Four, and a $9.85 million contract for the supply and delivery of laboratory equipment and accessories for NAREI’s lab, were signed with Bailey and Associates and MS Trading, respectively.

The equipment, once installed, will allow for the smooth operation of NAREI’s laboratory, thereby increasing the number of annual germplasms produced.

In the past, the lab had been instrumental in producing disease-free and resistant planting materials to farmers for cultivation. (DPI)