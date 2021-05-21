136 new COVID-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

THE Ministry of Health has recorded 136 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, while some 94 persons were also medically cleared within that time.

Of the 1,544 tests carried out for the deadly virus on Wednesday, 13 came back positive in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara); 77 in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); four in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice); 15 in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); two in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); 13 in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 12 in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The newly infected persons were 52 men and 84 women. Presently, 19 persons occupy the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 99 are institutionally isolated, 1,823 are isolated at home, and six are institutionally quarantined.

So far, the Health Ministry has recorded 50 deaths for the month of May, and 449 from the onset of the pandemic in Guyana.

Of the 15,743 confirmed cases since the detection of COVID-19 here, 1,947 are currently active, while 94 of Guyana’s 13,453 recoveries were recorded within the past 24 hours.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health has also urged persons 18 years and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to immunize themselves against the deadly virus.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.