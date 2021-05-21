Heavy winds ‘rip through’ West Bank Berbice houses

–leave residents counting their losses

THE Laikhraj family of Zorg-En-Hoop, Blairmont, West Bank of Berbice (WBB) is among several other families in the community who are counting their losses after heavy winds devastated parts of their houses on Thursday.

Christopher Laikhraj, 44, an employee of the Blairmont Estate, was in tears when the Guyana Chronicle visited his house which was ravaged by heavy winds.

As tears flowed from his eyes, Laikhraj recounted his over 18 years of toiling to build his house which was destroyed within a matter of minutes.

The house, which is home to his wife and two young daughters, sustained severe damages to the roof, while a large shed, which covers the front of the yard, was destroyed completely. Electrical appliances and other household items were also damaged due to the rain which accompanied the heavy winds.

Based on his recollection of what led to that devastating situation, Laikhraj said it was raining lightly throughout the morning hours until 12:30 hours when the wind started to pick up.

“When me come outside, me see a circle breeze come and pick up the shed like nothing and pull out all them concrete post and zinc and fling them up high in the air. When me run back inside me start feel rain and when me look up nothing na deh deh,” the distraught man said.

Though shaken by the situation, the man mustered the courage to grab his family and get them to safety.

“When the breeze ease up, me realise most ah them thing in the house wet and some disappear. When me go ah backyard me see me flat screen TV in me neighbour yard, in the mud. All the zinc and wood from the roof missing,” Laikhraj lamented.

With not much left to save, the family salvaged what they could and transferred it to a relative’s house nearby. The family will also be staying at the relative’s house until they decide what their next move will be.

As it is now, the house is inhabitable, and the estimated losses value well over $4 million, Laikhraj said.

Meanwhile, Cheryl Alverna Mangal who is the caretaker of her brother’s property which is located a short distance away from the Laikhraj’s, said she was alerted by her cousin moments after 13:00 hours that the roof of the house was blown off by heavy winds.

“When we got here, the one side zinc was completely ripped off and the rain soaked everything, completely destroying everything, books, electrical appliances, everything… the water seep through and completely flood the downstairs,” Mangal lamented.

Four other houses were also affected by the “freak storm,” and despite the damages, the residents are all thankful that no one was physically injured. This publication understands that the Regional Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Six, David Armogan and a team visited the area to assess the damages.

The Laikhraj family is appealing for any assistance to repair their house. Anyone interested in offering assistance could make contact with the family at cellphone number: 622-9823.