Guyana’s first library of postal history commissioned

PRIME Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Thursday commissioned Guyana’s first philatelic library on the ground floor of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

The library, which is dedicated to books about stamps, is a project of the Guyana Philatelic Society (GPS), in collaboration with the GPOC.

During his remarks, the Prime Minister stated that the GPOC, through its Philatelic Bureau, will continue to partner with the GPS to promote philately (the collecting or studying of stamps as a hobby) in Guyana. “The GPS has worked closely with the Guyana Post Office Corporation’s Philatelic Bureau over the years to host stamp exhibitions, and even as the GPOC continues to improve its services to ensure that it remains relevant in this day and age, so, too, will it continue to work with the GPS to promulgate the interest of philately in Guyana,” Prime Minister Phillips said. He added that although the use of postage stamps has diminished through the advent of digital communication, Guyana has a rich philatelic history, of which more Guyanese should be aware.

“Our country’s history has long been told through postage stamps, including the British Guiana One Cent Magenta, which is regarded as the most famous and rare stamp in the world—valued at over US$9.4 million,” the Prime Minister related.

President of the GPS, Ann Wood, said that the library is committed to promoting and facilitating the pursuit of stamp-collecting.

“We have begun accumulating various stamp publications from donations of stamp catalogues, auction catalogues and philatelic books from the American Philatelic Society, The Royal Philatelic Society in London and the San Diego Philatelic Society among others,” Wood said.

She noted that membership is not necessary to gain access to the library or its resources.

Postmistress General Karen Brown and Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, were also at the launch.