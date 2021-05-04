Arson attempt on house of wanted man’s grandmother thwarted

QUICK action by neighbours resulted in the prevention of what could have been a devastating fire at a house occupied by the grandmother of wanted man, Shaquawn Alleyne.

According to police reports, the Block 22 Wismar, Linden, house, owned by Mary Alleyne, was allegedly set on fire around 04:30hrs on Monday.

Reports are that a curtain hanging from one of the windows was set on fire from outside of the house by a lone male suspect, who was subsequently observed by neighbours running away from the scene.

It was the quick action of neighbours that resulted in the fire being extinguished before it could spread.

It is unclear at this time whether this attack is related to Shaquawn who is being sought by authorities for the alleged murder of his reputed girlfriend, 21-year-old Shonnette Dover, who had been reported missing since April 3.

After weeks of searching, authorities following an investigation, found the girl’s decomposed body on Friday last, buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a house, at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden, which she purportedly shared with Alleyne

Alleyne’s father and Dover’s 15-year-old sister are in police custody over their involvement in the alleged gruesome murder.

The 15-year-old sister had confessed to the police that she saw when Alleyne shot and killed Dover on the night of April 3 and then later buried her in his backyard.

The teen disclosed that on the night the victim went ‘missing,’ Alleyne was oiling his “brownish gun” in the sister’s living room.

He then pointed the gun at Dover, who told him: “He like play and he should put away that thing.”

The 15-year-old further revealed that she then heard a sound like a squib and Alleyne said: “oh shoots, I shoot that girl.”

According to the teen, she saw her sister’s mouth open and blood on her face. She claimed she told Alleyne they should take her sister to the hospital, but he said “no she dead already.”

Alleyne remains in hiding and reports indicate that he has escaped to French Guiana. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.