Man accused of snatching woman’s gold chains
DANIEL McArthur, who is accused of snatching a woman’s chains while she was sitting in a minibus, on Monday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was placed on $150,000 bail by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

McArthur pleaded not guilty to the larceny-from-the-person charge.

It is alleged that he on April 29, 2021, at North Road, Georgetown, stole from the person of Jeanetta Morris two gold chains valued at $126,000 and $98,000, respectively.

According to the prosecution, Morris, who was a passenger in a route 44 minibus, was seated behind the driver and was wearing her two chains. While travelling, the minibus came to a stop due to congested traffic which resulted from an accident that had occurred.

McArthur it is alleged, pushed his hand through the window and grabbed the chains. He then made good his escape. An alarm was raised and the minibus’ conductor pursued the accused. The police subsequently joined the chase and McArthur was apprehended.

A search was conducted on his person, but neither of the chains was recovered.

McArthur later charged.

The matter was adjourned until May 17, 2021.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
