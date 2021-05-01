88 scholarship applications submitted during Region 10 outreach  

THE residents of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) seem to be sending a clear message that they are well prepared and will be capitalising fully on government’s 20,000 scholarships initiative. On Friday, a total of 88 persons in Kwakwani and Linden registered for programmes stemming from certificate courses, all the way to master degrees. This figure, according to representatives of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), marks the highest number of on-the-spot registrations being recorded at any single scholarship outreach so far. The team was led by Public Service Minister, Sonia Parag, who was accompanied by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill. During the Kwakwani leg of the engagements, residents were reminded that the scholarship initiative is a win/win for all. In addition to being a realisation of the government’s vision and promise, the academic opportunities will also improve the lives of all Guyanese learners willing to invest their time and energies towards self-development.

Minister Parag emphasised that the majority of the courses being offered require the upkeep of an average ‘C’ grade, which does not put intense pressure on learners.

She noted too that the programmes allow learners to work at their own pace, thus being perfect for almost every Guyanese, including persons who are employed and are unable to maintain a strict study schedule. The programmes, funded by the Government of Guyana, are currently being offered at five reputable universities located in various parts of the world. Minister Parag reminded that at least two of the universities offer preparatory courses for the bachelor degree programme, catering for persons with insufficient Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) qualifications. In responding to concerns and queries about poor connectivity, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill reminded that this has not evaded the attention of the administration. He maintained, however, that even though the Internet woes facing the region cannot be solved immediately, it does not prevent persons from registering for GOAL and all the opportunities that it encompasses.

Edghill explained that the programmes have been crafted in a way that eliminates the need for constant online presence, since study materials can be downloaded and/or printed for a person to study at their convenience. Additionally, Edghill reassured the residents that efforts are continuing to ensure the full liberalisation of the country’s telecommunications sector. These efforts, he said, continue to be spearheaded by the prime minister.

Nonetheless, as the government continues its national efforts to get Guyanese to take advantage of the scholarship opportunities, Minister Edghill reminded persons not to neglect their health. He used the opportunity of the outreaches to implore Region 10 residents to take their vaccines that protects them and their families from the plethora of negative consequences brought on by the novel coronavirus.