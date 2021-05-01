Limited operation of casinos, betting shops in new COVID guidelines

— curfew, other restrictions remain but masks must be worn at workplaces

IN the updated Emergency COVID-19 Emergency Measures published in the Official Gazette, casinos and betting shops are now allowed to operate, albeit at 40 per cent capacity of the building, but the national curfew and other restrictions remain unchanged.

The permission granted to casinos and betting shops is stated in Paragraph (2)(8) of the new measures. These measures were signed by the Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday. The updated measures take effect from May 1 and last until May 31 unless otherwise amended or extended by the Minister of Health.

Additionally, these new guidelines have added that there is a requirement to wear a face mask at a workplace. This adds to the previous guidelines that a face mask must be worn while in public and while travelling in a vehicle, vessel or aircraft, unless an individual is travelling alone or with persons of the same household. As in previous guidelines, the mask must be fitted to cover the nose, mouth and chin.

Meanwhile, the other restrictions to recreational social activities remain. The measures state that no person shall host, attend or visit a cinema, except a drive-in cinema; a private party; a banquet, ball or reception; a public hotel, swimming pool or waterpark; a wake or vigil; a club or discotheque; a meeting of any fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organization, or any other social activity.

Gyms and fitness centres, restaurants and bars and places of worship are allowed to operate at a limited capacity, once all health and safety guidelines are in place. The opening and operation of restaurants and bars are restricted to 40 per cent of building (indoor and outdoor) capacity and is regulated by the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA). Importantly, the new guidelines also state that no pool nor snooker games shall be played at bars; this was not prohibited before.

Establishments found operating in breach of any of these guidelines are liable on summary conviction to the penalty provided for under section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance. Additionally, they are liable to having their operations suspended by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF).

Importantly, the national curfew that commences at 22:30hrs and ends at 04:00 hrs daily will continue to be in effect throughout the entire month of May. At a press conference on Wednesday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that this curfew would remain, but that the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C. has been tasked with reviewing the relevant legislation to bolster enforcement activities.

The President also said that Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips has been tasked with finding other ways of enforcing the guidelines. One consideration has been to charge the owners and managers of establishments operating in breach of the guidelines instead of patrons and workers on duty.

As per these guidelines, too, the Lethem Crossing (at the Takutu Bridge) remains closed, except on Thursdays, where the crossing of essential goods and supplies is permitted. Flights to and from Brazil are strictly prohibited. The Moleson Creek crossing shall be allowed to operate three days per week, as determined by the Ministry of Public Works.