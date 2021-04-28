Man accused of break and enter granted bail

A MAN, who allegedly broke into a house and stole raw gold, cash and other valuables, on Monday, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was granted $75,000 bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Rowel Samuels pleaded not guilty to break and enter and larceny. It is alleged that between March 30, 2021, and April 20, 2021, at Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, he broke and entered the apartment of Denzil McDonald and stole one fan valued at $5,000, one Total Cordless Drill valued at $25,000, one sword valued at $17,500, nine Black Stone alcoholic beverage valued at $35,000, two Kaiak colognes valued at $16,000, 17 penny weight raw gold valued at $289,000 and $20,000 cash. According to the prosecution, both McDonald and Samuels reside in the same apartment building and are known to each other. The complainant, on March 30, secured his apartment with two padlocks and left for Lethem. When he returned on April 20, he discovered that the padlocks were opened and the articles mentioned in the charge missing. He immediately reported the matter to the police. Samuels was arrested after ranks searched his apartment.

The matter was adjourned until May 10, 2021.