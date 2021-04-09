News Archives
Not guilty plea gets him bail
–for ‘break-and-enter’ and larceny charge

REUEL Chapmon, of North Road, Bourda, on Thursday, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering and stealing over $1.2 million worth of household items, and was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 by Magistrate Delon Bess at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.
The charge stated that, on Monday, April 5, 2021, Chapmon broke and entered the Lot 1, Bel Air Promenade Georgetown dwelling house of Pamela O’Toole, and stole a quantity of kitchen utensils, fans and other household items valued $1,262,000. The matter has been adjourned until Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Staff Reporter

