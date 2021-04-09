Tiger Bay man sent to ‘cool off’

–after found with ‘weed and coke’

A TIGER BAY man, who was found with cannabis and cocaine in his possession, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge, only to be remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Deryck Christopher denied that he, on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Rosemary Lane, in downtown Tiger Bay, had, in his possession, 140 grams of cannabis, and 12 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. According to the prosecution, at around 05:00h on the day in question, the police, while conducting a search on an apartment in a three-storey wooden building on Rosemary Lane, found Christopher seated on a bed and holding a black, bulky plastic bag containing several small transparent ziploc plastic bags of the seeds, leaves, and stems of what was suspected to be cannabis. A further search of the apartment unearthed several white rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine in a chest of drawers, and an undisclosed sum of money and a digital scale. After being cautioned, Christopher was arrested and escorted to the Brickdam Police Station, where the narcotics were weighed in his presence, before he was formally charged.

The matter has been adjourned to Wednesday, April 21, 2021.