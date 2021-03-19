News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Child rapist gets put away for 25 years
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Ivor Laud
Ivor Laud

THIRTY-two-year-old Ivor Laud, who was convicted on two counts of raping a minor, was, on Thursday, sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Sexual Offences Court for the crimes.
Laud was on trial before the Demerara High Court earlier this month, when a 12-member jury, after deliberating for more than two hours, returned the guilty verdicts.
The first indictment stated that Laud, between March 1 and 31, 2015, engaged in sexual penetration with the victim when she was eight years old, while the second stated that between August 1 and 31, 2017, he engaged in sexual penetration with the same child when she was ten.

The State was represented by Prosecutors Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig, while Laud was represented by Attorney-at-law Racheal Bakker.
During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Laud’s attorney pleaded with the court for leniency, but State Prosecutor Martin countered, asking the court to consider that the victim’s innocence was snatched away by Laud, who’d abused his position of trust.
In handing down her decision, Justice Barlow considered the prevalence of such offences here in Guyana, and the fact that Laud took advantage of the closeness he shared with the victim and her family.

He was sentenced to 22 years imprisonment on the first charge, and 25 on the second, but seeing that the sentences will run concurrently, he will only spend 25 years behind bars. Justice Barlow also ordered that Laud undergo counselling for sex offenders while in prison.
The prosecution’s case was that Laud is known to the child’s family, and that during the periods mentioned in the charges, he would invite her to his home on the pretext that he had something for her.
Laud, who is a husband and father, would invite the child over when he was alone at home, and take her into his bedroom and perform oral and vaginal sex on her. After committing the heinous acts, he would send the child home.
The child subsequently confided in her parents, and the matter was reported to the police. Laud was later arrested and charged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.