Apology and retraction

IN our Saturday, March 13, 2021 edition, an article headlined “Holder has outlived his usefulness in the position, says Lloyd” appeared in the Sport Section of the Guyana Chronicle. In the article, comments were attributed to West Indies Cricket Great, Sir Clive Lloyd towards former West Indies Captain, Jason Holder.

Sir Clive Lloyd has denied making the remarks attributed to him. We have caused a full investigation to be carried out about how the information came to be published and a full review of our editorial policies. We retract the publication entirely and unreservedly apologise to Sir Clive Lloyd for, attributing to him, remarks which he did not make.