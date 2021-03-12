Boy, 11, shot dead during robbery

AN 11-year-old boy was shot dead by bandits in C’ Field, Sophia during a robbery on Thursday. Dead is Anthony Cort. Reports indicate that the boy and his mother were at the home of a businesswoman when two armed men invaded the property and stole a quantity of cash and jewellery. The boy was in the upper flat and a number of persons in the bottom flat at the time of the robbery. According to reports, the bandits ordered the victims to the upper flat of the house. The boy reportedly exited the bedroom at the same time and one of the bandits opened fire, hitting him in the left shoulder. Realising it was only a child, the bandits fled the scene, jumping the back fence of the yard, making good their escape. Emergency services were summoned and they pronounced the child dead at the scene.

A 9mm spent shell was found close to the child’s body. The Guyana Police Force has launched a massive investigation.