News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Three in custody over firearm find at Parika
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

THREE persons are currently in police custody in relation to a firearm which was found during a police raid at Parika Facade, at East Bank Essequibo on Wednesday afternoon. According to a police report on Thursday, ranks acting on information conducted a raid on the home of Devendra Campbell, called “Dan” or “Josh,” a seaman of Lot 779, Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo for firearms and ammunition. Searches were conducted in his home and the yard, but nothing was found. However, Campbell told the police that he had hidden a firearm in an old stove in the back of the yard, but told a relative to move it. When contacted, the relative told the police that he had given the firearm to one Sahadeo Boodoo, who lived a few houses away, for safekeeping. A search of Boodoo’s property in his presence unearthed a nickel-and-black firearm, suspected to be a .38 calibre weapon with the markings ‘3791’ on the frame. Campbell admitted owning the gun, and provided a statement under caution. All three men were immediately escorted to the Parika Police Station where an investigation has since been launched.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.