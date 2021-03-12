Three in custody over firearm find at Parika

THREE persons are currently in police custody in relation to a firearm which was found during a police raid at Parika Facade, at East Bank Essequibo on Wednesday afternoon. According to a police report on Thursday, ranks acting on information conducted a raid on the home of Devendra Campbell, called “Dan” or “Josh,” a seaman of Lot 779, Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo for firearms and ammunition. Searches were conducted in his home and the yard, but nothing was found. However, Campbell told the police that he had hidden a firearm in an old stove in the back of the yard, but told a relative to move it. When contacted, the relative told the police that he had given the firearm to one Sahadeo Boodoo, who lived a few houses away, for safekeeping. A search of Boodoo’s property in his presence unearthed a nickel-and-black firearm, suspected to be a .38 calibre weapon with the markings ‘3791’ on the frame. Campbell admitted owning the gun, and provided a statement under caution. All three men were immediately escorted to the Parika Police Station where an investigation has since been launched.