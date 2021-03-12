Man found dead outside ‘Zoon Online’ Wednesday night

–police rule out foul play tentatively

THE police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of 55-year-old Winston Blackette, whose lifeless body was found in front of ‘Zoon Online’, an online shopping facility on down-town Middle Street on Wednesday night. According to the police, Blackette, of Lot 6, Laing Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, was discovered lying motionless, with blood oozing from his mouth and nostrils at around 21:00 hours.

When Crime Scene Technicians (CST) visited the location, they were reportedly told that it was the security guard at Da Silva’s Optical, across the road from ‘Zoon’, who’d summoned an ambulance, after being made aware of the situation by a passer-by.

Blackette, who was pronounced dead by the ambulance attendants, was reportedly clad in a red-and-black sweater, a black jersey and a pair of long black jeans and a black rubber slipper, and was presumably identified by the hospital name tag he wore on his right wrist.

According to the police, there were no marks of violence on the exposed part of his body, and there was nothing to suggest, at the time, that foul play might have been involved. According to records obtained from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Blackette had visited the institution complaining of chest pains and swelling in the feet, and after being seen and examined by a doctor on duty, was diagnosed with Leptospirosis.

He was reportedly admitted to the Male Surgical Ward, but there is no record of his ever being discharged from the institution. His body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting post-mortem examination.