News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Man found dead outside ‘Zoon Online’ Wednesday night
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

–police rule out foul play tentatively

THE police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of 55-year-old Winston Blackette, whose lifeless body was found in front of ‘Zoon Online’, an online shopping facility on down-town Middle Street on Wednesday night. According to the police, Blackette, of Lot 6, Laing Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, was discovered lying motionless, with blood oozing from his mouth and nostrils at around 21:00 hours.
When Crime Scene Technicians (CST) visited the location, they were reportedly told that it was the security guard at Da Silva’s Optical, across the road from ‘Zoon’, who’d summoned an ambulance, after being made aware of the situation by a passer-by.

Blackette, who was pronounced dead by the ambulance attendants, was reportedly clad in a red-and-black sweater, a black jersey and a pair of long black jeans and a black rubber slipper, and was presumably identified by the hospital name tag he wore on his right wrist.
According to the police, there were no marks of violence on the exposed part of his body, and there was nothing to suggest, at the time, that foul play might have been involved. According to records obtained from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Blackette had visited the institution complaining of chest pains and swelling in the feet, and after being seen and examined by a doctor on duty, was diagnosed with Leptospirosis.
He was reportedly admitted to the Male Surgical Ward, but there is no record of his ever being discharged from the institution. His body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.