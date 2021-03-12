News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rev. Gittens is 100 not out
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
100

FOUNDER of 210 Christian Gospel Assembly, Reverend Joseph Alexander Sydney Gittens, a father of seven, is one of Guyana’s latest centenarian. He marked his 100th birthday recently with a celebration at his church. The Reverend was surrounded by friends and well-wishers and was also visited by a representative from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) as he commemorated the milestone. Reverend Gittens was also visited on Monday by Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, and other Members of Parliament, who also congratulated him on his landmark birth anniversary. An active member in the church, Reverend Gittens has over five decades experience in the architecture and construction industry, and continues to offer expert advice in this field. He is gifted in arriving at precise assessments of issues and expresses unique wit and humour. One of his children followed in his footstep and became a pastor. Regrettably, the Reverend lost his wife of 67 years in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.