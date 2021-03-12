Rev. Gittens is 100 not out

FOUNDER of 210 Christian Gospel Assembly, Reverend Joseph Alexander Sydney Gittens, a father of seven, is one of Guyana’s latest centenarian. He marked his 100th birthday recently with a celebration at his church. The Reverend was surrounded by friends and well-wishers and was also visited by a representative from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) as he commemorated the milestone. Reverend Gittens was also visited on Monday by Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, and other Members of Parliament, who also congratulated him on his landmark birth anniversary. An active member in the church, Reverend Gittens has over five decades experience in the architecture and construction industry, and continues to offer expert advice in this field. He is gifted in arriving at precise assessments of issues and expresses unique wit and humour. One of his children followed in his footstep and became a pastor. Regrettably, the Reverend lost his wife of 67 years in 2011.