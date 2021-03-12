‘Black Bush’ man hospitalised

–following argument over wife

THE police are investigating the alleged wounding of a 23-year-old Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder man by another man during a heated argument over his wife. According to reports, Ishwar Megnaught, called ‘Buck Man’, was, on Wednesday, around 10:30 hours, drying paddy on the Mibicuri Public Road when he was confronted by a known male, who complained that his (Megnaught’s) wife was always calling him. The two reportedly got into a heated argument over what seemed like a bit of playful ribaldry, and before you knew it, the 46-year-old suspect had armed himself with a piece of wood and dealt Megnaught a lash on his hand.

Megnaught was rushed to the nearby Mibicuri Public Hospital and examined, but was later referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he has since been admitted. The suspect was later arrested, and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.