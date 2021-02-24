Over 20 homeless after La Grange fire

-suspected arsonist in custody

AN early morning fire, suspected to have been the result of arson, on Tuesday, completely destroyed two properties at La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Popular West Demerara businessman, Purushotam Geewan, called ‘Rambo’ is among more than 20 persons who are now homeless and left counting millions of dollars in losses. Regional Commander, Errol Watts, confirmed that the suspected arsonist has since been arrested and, up to late Tuesday, he was still in police custody. Reports are that the suspect has an old grievance with the owner of the property, where the fire had started.

The fire started at approximately 01:30hrs at the Lot 36 La Grange Public Road home of Rajmatie and Mahase Anandram. The couple shared the three bedroom building with two of their sons.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Rajmatie explained that her husband and the suspect had a grievance some time ago, but had not had any altercations recently. However, the suspect is well known for repeatedly harassing persons in the community.

“My husband and him had a story like two years ago. He’s not mad, but he likes to drink and he’s like this ‘badderation’ person. He does past here steady to go to my nephew at the back, and sometimes he would trouble [my customers]. I’m a seamtress and my husband is a tailor,” Rajmatie explained.

The woman said from all indications, the fire was set twice. At 01:30hrs, her neighbour alerted her to a fire at the property. Rajmatie said when that fire was extinguished, it was observed that the fire was set on a rug that does not

belong to anyone in her household.

After the fire was doused, the couple returned to bed. However, 45 minutes later, a fire was observed once again.

“We go back, but I couldn’t sleep. Then I hear something shatter at like 2:15am, and me call for me husband in the next room and she ‘wah happen deh boy’, and he seh ‘fire, fire’ and he seh ‘put on yuh clothes’ but I didn’t get to put on no clothes… the smoke was just too much,” Rajmatie recounted.

As the couple fled their home, Rajmatie said neighbours began to make attempts to douse the flames, and it was then that the suspect was observed after he began to urge persons to desist from putting out the fire.

“He shouting ‘don’t help them, left them let he burn’, and he just deh ah cuss up and a lot of people heard him,” Rajmatie said.

Meanwhile, located next door to the Anandrams is an apartment complex owned by Geewan. Five different households were renting sections of the property. His wholesale beverage store and a hangout spot were also located in building.

According to Geewan, his losses include a Canter truck, which was parked inside the building; five generator sets and a $25 million music set, which was recently bought. Additionally, he informed this publication that he had recently purchased 1000 cases of beers and other beverages. Fortunately, he was able to save two other vehicles that were also parked on the premises at the time.

“I can’t give a count right now, I just have to sit down and cool my head. You name it, I had it. My whole life, all my work gone down here. I don’t know where to go, I don’t like to beg nobody for anything, so I don’t have anywhere to turn to. I don’t know how to move from here,” the businessman lamented.

Aside from tenants, Geewan lived in one of the apartments with his wife, while his son, his daughter-in-law and seven-year-old grandson occupied another.

POOR RESPONSE

The distraught businessman blamed the firefighters for the destruction of his property.

According to Geewan, after the fire was detected, the fire tender from the La Grange Fire Station, located less than a mile away, was summoned. However, on arrival, a pump on the tender was not working and had to be given a jump start from another vehicle.

His house at that time not was not on fire. However, once the fire tender was up and working, the firefighters had issues finding an open water source as a nearby trench was too shallow. Geewan explained that when water was finally sourced, he begged the fire fighters to soak his property to prevent the fire from spreading to his house.

“The pump didn’t starting, when it start I telling them, throw water on the house, throw water on this house; that house did done burn down. When my house started to catch, I begging these guys, throw water, throw water,” Geewan recounted.

Further, detailing how the events played out, he commented: “Them fire man make this place burn down. They allow this thing to burn down. They said they have it under control, telling me shut my mouth, but I done lose already.”

Later 40-year-old Patricia Trotz, a security guard, and one of Geewan’s tenant, told this publication that she is not sure where she was going to rest her head next as the fire has left her with nothing. Trotz and her 20-year-old daughter were renting the apartment.

The woman recounted that she and her daughter were the last tenants out of the building as she lived in the bottom flat at the western end, and was only alerted by the tenant who lived above her. As the fire spread from the front of the building to the back, Trotz and daughter could not exit from the front and were forced to seek refuge in the yard behind the property. “I had to jump my neighbour fence, and trying to break their gate to come over here,” Trotz shared.

“I was in my bed sleeping, and I hearing the footsteps but I didn’t take it for anything. But then I heard shouts, and when I look out, this fire spreading like magic. I tried to get some stuff out but I only get out my music box.”

Other tenants at Geewan’s property included three couples, two of whom had children. This newspaper was told that a baby was among those living in one of the apartments. There were no reports of injuries during the incident.