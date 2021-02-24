The Mash spirit is still alive

By Richard Bhainie

FEBRUARY 23 is a day when Guyanese patriots would flock the streets to celebrate with pride, their Republic anniversary. However, a stroll through the streets of Georgetown, on Tuesday, revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has wrapped the country’s celebrations in.

Looking as though it was just another day, there were no revelers in sight and no bands playing, but in an attempt to keep the spirit of mash alive, two Brickdam, Georgetown businessmen brought their costumes out for display, so that passersby can remember the glorious day.

The Guyana Chronicle caught up with famous Mashramani costume designer, Maxi Williams of Maxi K Williams Designs, at his ‘Max Box Café’ at 56 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, who was joined by his friend, optician Don Gomes of Schuler and Gomes Optical, located at 71 Brickdam.

Cognisant of the gazetted COVID-19 Emergency Measures which prevent the gathering of crowds and stipulates the wearing of face masks, Williams told this publication that he was keen on maintaining a safe environment while creating the ‘Mash’ atmosphere.

Williams noted that he had been involved in Mashramani celebrations since the age of 13, and it has become part of his life and livelihood. The popular designer would usually design many of the vibrant costumes on display on Mashramani Day.

Due to the pandemic, this year, Williams was unable to express his patriotism and creativity on the mash parade; however, he found a way of still partaking in what he describes as a culture that is engrained in him.

While maintaining high spirits and not allowing the pandemic to ruin his day, Williams decorated his café and put his floats out for display, so that customers could enjoy their meal while getting a glimpse of previous ‘Mash days’.

“Mash is cancelled due to COVID-19 because of the crowd and the gathering that would happen, but we are still trying to live that spirit as a business that’s open today,” Williams said. “The spirit of Mash is still alive in a safe environment, today, it’s all about the décor and the atmosphere in a safe way,” he added.

The pulsating beats blasting from the speakers were enough to keep the few people who were at the café on their feet. The Golden Arrow Head flying high and vibrant floats Williams had on display made it almost feel like it was just another Mashramani Day.

All decked out in his costume, Gomes took his float, marching down Brickdam from his store, located at 71 Brickdam, Stabroek, Georgetown, to Williams café. For Gomes, it was much more than parading. He opined that Guyana was at a significant juncture of the country’s development and the country’s culture must develop with it simultaneously.

Responding to why just not wait for Mashramani 2022, Gomes said: “They can wait; I don’t have the time to wait. I could die tomorrow, but today, I’m having a good time today.” He was adamant that if the celebrations were as per normal for the country’s 51st Republic Anniversary, the theme ‘not a blade of grass’ would be most fitting, especially to send a message to those who are uncertain of Guyanese patronage. Many passersby slowed their vehicles at ‘Max Box Café’ as they were traversing along Brickdam to absorb the invigorating vibes that Williams and Gomes had put on.