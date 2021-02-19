Two years pass, Leguan Stelling still incomplete

THE contract to rehabilitate the Leguan Stelling was awarded in September 2018, and the project should have been completed two years ago; however, it would appear as though repairs are being executed at a slothful pace.

During a visit to the island on Thursday, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, was treated to a mouthful of complaints from discontented residents who raised several concerns, including their dissatisfaction with the Project Engineer supervising the construction of the Stelling.

A press release from the Public Works Ministry indicated that the contractor had not been on the project site for almost an entire week.

The release noted, too, that it was Edghill’s fourth meeting with residents of Leguan, since he assumed office six months ago. The minister’s latest visit to the island was prompted after representation was made by a delegation from the island to President, Dr. Irfaan Ali.

In wrapping up the engagement, Edghill highlighted that a final decision will be made at his office today, concerning the revised work plan of the contractor, given the delays to the project.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Transport and Harbours Department, Rosalinda Rasul, assured the residents that she and the other directors will revisit the revised scope of work so as to get the work completed in the shortest possible of time.

The former A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Government, in 2018, had awarded a contract valued $413 million to S. Maraj Contracting Services for the rehabilitation of the dilapidated Leguan Stelling, a section of which had suffered a collapse. However, due to a number of hiccups, the contractor recommenced work only in October 2019.

During a visit to Leguan in August 2020, Edghill said that the contractor had been paid $199 million of taxpayers’ money, and that works done at that time were only valued at $50 million. The delayed project was also flagged in the 2019 Auditor General’s report, which had found that the former Coalition Government paid the contractor in excess of $145 million for incomplete work