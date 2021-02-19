News Archives
Father in custody for aiding escaped prisoner
prisoner

THE father of one of the four high-profile prisoners, who escaped recently from the Mazaruni Prison, after cutting locks and iron bars, is currently in police custody for aiding the fugitives at his Bartica home.
The escapees have been identified as 25-year-old Imran Ramsaywack, who is facing a death sentence after being tried for murder. His last known address is Lot 07, Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice; Kenrick Lyte, 44, who is also facing a death sentence after being tried for murder. His last known address is Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; Samuel Gouveia, 26, who was imprisoned for murder. His last known address is Lot 13 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD); and Rayon Jones, 28, who was also imprisoned for murder. His last known address is Lot 121 Timehri, EBD. The men escaped from prison in the wee hours of Tuesday, February 16.

The items found by the police

As the members of the Joint Services continue their hunt for fugitives, the father of Jones, Ralph Jones, was interrogated and is currently in police custody. The man told the police his son contacted him after escaping from prison around 21:00 hours that day and informed him of his actions.
“Ralph Jones further admitted that sometime after 01:00 hours the following day, all four of the escapees showed up at his house where he provided each of them with a change of clothing. He in turn collected the clothes that they were wearing and dumped them in an alleyway aback his house in Fourth Avenue Bartica” the police said in a release. On Thursday, police ranks went to the location disclosed where they found a white ‘salt’ bag that contained clothing, footwear, deodorant, topes, pillow and pillow-cases, along with a bottle of Red Star rub, a toothbrush and a food bowl. The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the police have since issued wanted bulletins for the men, who will now face an ‘Escaping from Lawful Custody’ charge. According to Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot, on Tuesday about 07:15 hours, during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division) supervised by the duty officer and four other ranks, it was observed that the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with.

Further checks, he said, revealed that two bars of separate cells were cut. The matter was immediately reported to the Officer-in-Charge, Mazaruni Prison, Kofi David, Senior Superintendent of Prisons (ag), who immediately ordered a head count.
Upon conclusion, the Prison Director said the aforementioned convicted prisoners, who were housed in the Brick Prison (solitary) were unaccounted for.
Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is appealing to members of the public, as well as to relatives and friends of the wanted men, to give any relevant information as to the whereabouts of these escapees so that they can be captured and returned to the prison.
The members of the Joint Services are continuing the search for the escapees and encourages all law-abiding citizens to report to the nearest police station or call 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650 or 911 should they be seen. All information will be treated with strict confidence.

Staff Reporter

