Drunken parents accused of ill-treating infant remanded

Hafeez Persaud and his wife Shaline Singh will know their fate on March 4, after a probation report is presented to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Magistrate Alex Moore made the order, after the couple, on Thursday, pleaded guilty to a charge of neglect / ill-treatment of a child.

Inspector, Orin Joseph, prosecuting, said concerned citizens reported to the Probation and Social Services Department of the ill-treatment of a child.

As a result, Probation officer, Junior Blair visited Grant 1803 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, where the defendants were consuming alcohol at their home. Investigations revealed that the male defendant became annoyed and threw his three-year-old daughter down several times from the hammock, while his wife, who was also drinking alcohol, looked on.

The Probation Officer warned the defendants of their behaviour, before lodging a complaint at the police station. They were subsequently arrested and charged.