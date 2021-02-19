Murder accused who escaped through toilet window recaptured

TWENTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Jankie Tapsie called “Samantha Khan” who had escaped from the Springlands Police Station ‘lock-up’ in November 2020 was arrested in Suriname on Wednesday and handed to Guyanese authorities on Thursday.

In November last, Tapsie and a male identified as Rishiram Singh, 33, a taxi driver were extradited from Suriname for the murder of Bibi Ramjit, 86, of La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

The duo were escorted to the Springlands Police Station and were booked into custody, pending the arrival of a team to take them to the CID headquarters in Georgetown.

However, Tapsie requested to use the washroom. She was escorted by a male constable. It was while she locked the door, the constable left and after some time passed and she did not return, the constable returned and called out to her but received no answer.

After managing to open the door that was locked form the inside, it was then discovered that the woman had escaped through a window above the toilet.

Tapsie is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of the elderly woman, whose body was discovered gagged, with her hands and feet tied on her bed in the upper flat of her Lot 63 Old Road, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) house.

Ramjit operated a grocery shop on the lower flat of her home, and, according to police, she was discovered on Sunday, October 25 at 17:00hrs by one of her customers.

Meanwhile, following the escape, a Police Constable was placed under close arrest and a team from the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) launched an investigation into the escape of the prisoner. However, it is unclear what the outcome of that investigation was.